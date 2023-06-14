Crimean summer camps to welcome adults

14 Jun. 17:20 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Maria Novoselova / Vestnik Kavkaza

Due to the weak demand, the Crimean children's summer camps began to accept not only children from neighboring regions, but also adults, mostly, those with benefits provided, the Russian Union of Travel Industry informs.

In the children's camps of Crimea, there is a noticeable shortage of vacationers - in June, most of them are only 50% occupied. Some camps have postponed the opening until July 15, and some have switched to accepting adult tourists of preferential categories, the press service of the Russian Union of Travel Industry reports.

"There is a drop in demand for commercial tours, especially among residents of Moscow and St. Petersburg. Some camps on the peninsula have switched to accepting adults on the line of social protection, and some will open for guests only on July 15," head of the Union’s commission for children's recreation and active tourism Tatyana Ivanova said.

The situation with children's camps in Crimea is not unique - facilities in the Krasnodar Territory are also not fully occupied this year, the decline in demand is 30-40%.