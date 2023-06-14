Red Cross visits Azerbaijani POWs

14 Jun. 17:40 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Maria Novoselova / Vestnik Kavkaza

Today, the ICRC visited the Azerbaijani servicemen, who are being held captive in Armenia. One of them contacted the family via video call.

The Committee notes that the meeting was held in a one-on-one format.

In addition, the prisoners were given the opportunity to contact their families.

"In accordance with our mandate, during visits, the ICRC assesses the conditions of detention. We create conditions to restore and maintain contact with the families of the POWs,”

- Red Cross informed.

According to the organization’s rules, the conclusions, and recommendations regarding such visits are communicated only to the detaining party.

One Azerbaijani servicemen made a video call to his relatives.