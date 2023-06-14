When will it be possible to swim in Moscow?

14 Jun. 18:20 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Maria Novoselova / Vestnik Kavkaza

Forecasters promise the imminent start of the swimming season in the Central part of Russia and in the capital. According to the forecasts, it will be possible to swim as early as this weekend.

The weather in Moscow and in general in Central Russia will soon improve, thus, it will be possible to swim, the Phobos weather center informs.

The cool start of summer is finally over, and the heat is gradually coming to the capital region. Today, in Moscow, the air temperatures warmed up to + 25 °C. During the weekend, the sun will shine brightly, no rain is expected. The air temperature will rise to + 30 °C.

"Given that now the water temperature in the Moskva River near Zvenigorod has warmed up +18° °C, by the weekend, the water will warm up to +21 °C. This is the minimum necessary for the start of the swimming season,”

– weather forecasters explain.