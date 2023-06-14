Floods in Abkhazia to continue for two weeks

14 Jun. 19:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Heavy rains will continue in Abkhazia for another two weeks, forecasters inform. Therefore, the republic is threatened by flooding, similar to today's. Sochi and Adler are also in danger.

Floods in Abkhazia may occur over the next two weeks, meteorologist Asida Akhsalba informs.

According to her, early next week, short-term heavy rains are expected in the republic.

"The next week, floods are expected. Low-lying areas are in danger due to heavy rainfall that continues non-stop. In Abkhazia, heavy rains are expected to continue for two weeks,”

– Asida Ahsalba says.

According to the weather expert, the cyclone comes from the west. Therefore, Sochi and Adler may face the same problems