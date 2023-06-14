Saint Petersburg, UAE to become closer

14 Jun. 20:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Maria Novoselova / Vestnik Kavkaza

Flights from the northern capital of Russia to the United Arab Emirates will be operated by Etihad Airways. It will connect the airports of Saint Petersburg and Abu Dhabi.

Thanks to the air carrier Etihad Airways, from now on it is possible to get from Saint Petersburg to Abu Dhabi, the press service of the airport of the northern capital of Russia reports.

The new airline will launch direct flights to the United Arab Emirates on October 29 this year. The carrier plans to operate flights three times a week. The flights will be carried out on Boeing 787 Dreamliner.

It is noted that citizens of the Russian Federation will be able to fly from Saint Petersburg to Abu Dhabi on Wednesdays, Fridays, and Sundays. According to the airport, through the capital of the UAE, Russians can get to the cities of Thailand, the Maldives, Singapore, and countries located in Indochina.