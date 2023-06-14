Unique master plan to be developed for Kezenoy-Am in Chechnya

14 Jun. 20:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Maria Novoselova / Vestnik Kavkaza

Lake Kezenoy-Am in Chechnya, popular with tourists, will get a tourist infrastructure according to a specially developed master plan. It will be created by the Kavkaz.RF Institute.

The agreement, within the framework of which the project will be implemented, was concluded by the director general of the institute, Andrey Yumshanov, and the head of the government of the Chechen Republic, Muslim Khuchiev. The signing ceremony took place on the sidelines of the SPIEF.

"We plan to carry out the work in two stages: a comprehensive analysis of the territory, the development of a master plan and the formation of development proposals,”

– JSC Kavkaz.RF informs.