Tourists in Dagestan to be reminded about dress-code

14 Jun. 21:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Dagestan has developed a memo for tourists on the correct behavior when traveling to the sights of the republic.

A memo for tourists was developed by the Ministry of Tourism of the Republic of Dagestan. It contains behavior rues for tourists staying in the region, the Telegram channel ”Chto tam u Dagestantsev?” informs.

The preferences of local religious organizations were taken into account. Booklets will be distributed among tourist companies of Dagestan. They will also be presented in electronic format.

In addition, the memo will be distributed on planes flying to Makhachkala. The authorities intend to install stands that will remind tourists of the correct dress-code in Dagestan.