Dozens of former IDPs return to Lachin

14 Jun. 21:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Today, a merry event took place in Lachin. More than 70 former internally displaced persons returned to their homeland.

Several more families of former internally displaced persons returned today to the city of Lachin, restored and reconstructed on behalf of Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev.

In total, another 22 families or 72 people returned to their homeland.

Returning to their native lands, many could not hold back joyful tears.

In Lachin, the former internally displaced persons were solemnly welcomed. They were congratulated on their return back home.

Everything necessary for life was provided in the city. Residential buildings have been restored to modern standards, while, at the same time, their historical architectural appearance has been preserved.