Body of Dagestani man found in river

14 Jun. 22:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Maria Novoselova / Vestnik Kavkaza

The body of a local resident was found in the Samur River in Dagestan. He went missing on June 11th. An examination will be carried out to clarify the circumstances of the incident.

On the outskirts of the settlement Usukhchay, located in the south of Dagestan, the body of a man who went missing a few days ago was found, the press service of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Dagestan reports.

According to the ministry, the deceased is a 27-year-old native of the Akhtynsky district of the republic. His body was found in the Samur River.

The young man left the house on June 11 and did not return. The Ministry of Internal Affairs noted that the body of the missing resident was found on June 13.

The investigation will be carried out in order to find out all the circumstances of the incident.