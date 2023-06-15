Armenia subjects border checkpoint used by Karabakh Armenians in Azerbaijan to fire

15 Jun. 9:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Armenian armed forces have subjected to fire the checkpoint in Azerbaijan's Lachin, border serviceman was injured, according to an informed source.

This morning at 08:45 (07:45 Moscow time) the Armenian armed forces opened fire in the direction of the Lachin checkpoint, using a machine gun. The shelling came from an Armenian post opposite, just at the moment of the daily ceremony of raising the national flag of Azerbaijan.

An Azerbaijani border soldier was wounded by enemy fire. His condition is assessed as stable and all necessary medical care is provided.

At present, the situation is under the control of Azerbaijani army units, after the shelling the Armenian military has left its post.