Competitor to Mir payments system might be created in Russia

Sberbank chief Herman Gref said that Russian banks are discussing the creation of a competitor to the Mir payment system (its operator is the National System of Payment Cards, NSPC) with other market participants.

"In general, it would be nice if either the NSPC changed its status and was sold to market participants, as originally intended so that banks to become its participants, or eventually another market player appeared, so that we can compare the quality of services and influence pricing," Gref said.