Foreign Ministry: Armenia not interested in establishing relations with Azerbaijan

15 Jun. 13:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

The Azerbaijani Ministry of Foreign Affairs has strongly condemned military provocation of the Armenian Armed Forces in the direction of Lachin checkpoint, as a result of which an Azerbaijan serviceman has been injured on June 15.

"This military provocation of Armenia, along with aggression against the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Azerbaijan, is aimed at obstructing the successful operation of the checkpoint on the Azerbaijani side, the safe, free and unhindered passage of Armenian residents, as well as the movement along the Lachin-Khankendi road," the ministry said.

According to the ministry, this provocation of Armenia, which could not accept the free movement of Armenian residents through the checkpoint, is a vivid example of the fact that Armenia is not interested in establishing relations with Azerbaijan, as well as in the peace process.

The ministry noted that such military provocations of Armenia will be resolutely suppressed, and the attempts of the Armenian side to hinder the process of reintegration of the Armenian residents of Azerbaijan into the country's society will fail.