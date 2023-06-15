Russia considering gas hub in Iran

15 Jun. 16:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Pankin commented on Tehran's idea to create a gas hub voiced earlier.

"It is a matter of study by experts, indeed. It's all about the details," the diplomat said.

The deputy minister added that Russia, while participating "in various configurations," must ensure that its interests are not violated.

Gas hub in Iran

The initiative to create a gas hub in the Islamic Republic was previously put forward by the Iranian oil minister. According to Javad Owji, the project of the gas hub in Bushehr Province could be implemented in cooperation with Russia, Turkmenistan and Qatar.