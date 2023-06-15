Five-star hotel to be build in Kislovodsk

15 Jun. 17:50 (UTC+3 MSK)

Next year, the construction of a new five-star hotel complex will kick off in Kislovodsk. Investments will amount to 4.6 bn rubles.

Head of the Stavropol Territory Vladimir Vladimirov and director of Agrocom Holding LLC Sergey Sapotnitsky signed a cooperation agreement at SPIEF.

”The construction will continue five years. The project aims at developing the sanatorium and resort industry in the Stavropol Territory. Under the agreement, the region plans to implement a new investment project for the construction of a hotel complex in Kislovodsk,”

- the press service of the regional governor informs.

Design work will be carried out in 2023, and construction of the facility will begin in 2024. According to preliminary estimates, the project will cost 4.6 bn rubles.