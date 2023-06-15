Putin to visit Türkiye

15 Jun. 18:20 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Kremlin website

The President of Russia considers visiting Türkiye. The date for the summit of the heads of country has not yet been discussed.

The President of Russia may visit Türkiye in the foreseeable future. The relevant announcement was made today by an assistant to the Russian leader.

According to Yuri Ushakov, the Russian leader’s Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdoğan sent a corresponding invitation to Vladimir Putin.

At the same time, Ushakov stressed that the parties have not yet discussed a possible date for the meeting.