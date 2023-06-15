Former IKEA factories resume furniture production

15 Jun. 18:50 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Maria Novoselova / Vestnik Kavkaza

Russian furniture enterprises, that previously produced IKEA furniture, are restarting production. Their products can be bought in Russia, and deliveries abroad are also planned.

Ex-IKEA factories are back to work, they will produce quality furniture for the domestic market and for export.

"The production was put on halt. But now the work is resumed. Thus, high-quality furniture will be produced for the discerning Russian consumer. I think, we will also be able to expert furniture to the foreign markets,”

- Deputy Minister of Industry and Trade of the Russian Federation Viktor Evtukhov said.