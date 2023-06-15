New spa hotel Chernomorskaya Zhemchuzhina opens in Abkhazia

15 Jun. 19:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Today, a large hotel Chernomorskaya Zhemchuzhina has opened its doors in Abkhazia. This is a unique object for Abkhazia. The president of the republic participated in the opening ceremony.

In the Abkhazian city of Ochamchire, the opening of the resort and health complex Chernomorskaya Zhemchuzhina took place today. Initially, it was planned to open the hotel on the beach in early July.

The opening of this 16-storey complex in Abkhazia has been awaited for many years. The construction began in the Soviet times. The President of the Republic Aslan Bzhania took part in the grand opening. He stressed, that in Abkhazia, there are no analogues to the spa hotel Chernomorskaya Zhemchuzhina and expressed the hope that it will attract more tourists to eastern Abkhazia. Today, guests of the republic prefer to relax in Gagra and Pitsunda, few go on a trip beyond Sukhum.