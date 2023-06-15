Prosecutors General of Russia, Azerbaijan and Armenia meet in Saint Petersburg

15 Jun. 20:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Today, Russian, Azerbaijani, and Armenian Prosecutor Generals held talks in Saint Petersburg. They reaffirmed the previous decision to strengthen measures to prevent situations leading to escalation in the South Caucasus.

A trilateral meeting of the Prosecutor Generals of Russia, Azerbaijan and Armenia was held today in Saint Petersburg.

Azerbaijani Prosecutor General Kamran Aliyev and Armenian Prosecutor General Anna Vardapetyan arrived in the northern capital of the Russian Federation at the invitation of their Russian colleague, Igor Krasnov. This is the 5th meeting of the prosecutors general of the three countries since 2021.

Krasnov thanked his colleagues for the constructive interaction and efforts made to achieve peace and stability in the South Caucasus. He underlined, that peace in the region is a guarantee of the common well-being of the Azerbaijani and Armenian peoples. He also praised the effectiveness of the trilateral format and the work that the parties have done to strengthen the rule of law.