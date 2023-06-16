Armenian militants and military attacked Azerbaijan three times

16 Jun. 10:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

The Armenian armed forces and militants illegally located in the territory of Azerbaijan fired at the positions of the Azerbaijani military three times, the press service of the Ministry of Defense of the Republic of Azerbaijan reports.

At night, from 00:15 to 00:20 local time, the Armenian armed forces fired on the Azerbaijani positions located in the settlement of Galakend of Gadabay district. The fire was conducted from small arms from the positions located in the village of Geysu, Basarkechar district.

In addition to this, Armenian militants illegally located in the territory of Azerbaijan, where the Russian peacekeeping contingent is temporarily located, fired at the Shusha district from 00:50 to 04:10.

In the morning, the Armenian Armed Forces also attacked the positions of the Azerbaijani army in the Heydarabad settlement of the Sadarak district of the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic. The shelling occurred at 09:15 local time. It was fired from the village of Arazdeyen in the Vedi region.

The Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan stressed that the Azerbaijani military took adequate response actions.