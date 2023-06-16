Kremlin: Cooperation with UAE beneficial for Russia

16 Jun. 11:10 (UTC+3 MSK)

Dmitry Peskov, Press Secretary of the Russian President said that the Russian side was interested in mutually beneficial cooperation with both the UAE and other countries.

"There is absolutely mutual interest in further trade and economic cooperation with the United Arab Emirates and other states. The interaction continues, there can be no stops here",

Dmitry Peskov said.

The media noted that the UAE delegation had become one of the most representative at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum this year.

Let us remind you that in the summer of 2018, Russian and UAE Presidents Vladimir Putin and Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan signed a strategic partnership declaration between the two countries.