Air communication between Israel and Kazakhstan opens

16 Jun. 11:45 (UTC+3 MSK)

The press service of the Ministry of Industry and and Infrastructural Development of Kazakhstan announced the launch of flights from Astana to Tel Aviv. It is planned that the first flight will be operated on September 7.

"The opening of flights between Kazakhstan and Israel will accelerate the development of trade, economic, investment, tourism and cultural cooperation between the countries",

the Ministry of Industry's press service said.

The Ministry noted that the new flight routes would be operated on Thursdays and Sundays.