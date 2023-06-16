Why did Russia reduce gas production?

16 Jun. 13:15 (UTC+3 MSK)

Today, Russia's expectations for gas production are higher than the real situation, the amount of gas that country produces is 8-10% lower than its forecasts, Nikolai Shulginov, head of the Russian Ministry of Energy said.



He noted that Russia focused on the figures provided for by the forecast of socio-economic development. The Minister also suggested not to disclose all figures on gas exports.

"Today, the production is 8-10% lower than those forecasts",

Nikolai Shulginov said.

According to the Minister of Energy, at the same time, Russia plans to increase the production of liquefied natural gas this year. He added that the country would produce 1-2 million tons of LNG more than last year.

"In terms of liquefied gas, we focus on the forecast's figures. There will be an increase of 1-2 million tons, somewhere up to 32 million tons for LNG compared to 30 million last year",

Nikolai Shulginov added.