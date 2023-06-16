Pakistan to buy Azerbaijani gas at discounted prices

16 Jun. 13:55 (UTC+3 MSK)

Pakistan will receive the first shipment of Azerbaijani liquefied natural gas in July, Prime Minister of the Islamic Republic Shehbaz Sharif said.

As the head of the Pakistani government noted, the Azerbaijani LNG would be supplied to Pakistan at discounted prices.

Sharif stressed that the import of Azerbaijani gas was an important event for Pakistan and the second major achievement in meeting energy needs after the fact of getting Russian oil in June.

It should be added that the purchase of gas is carried out on the basis of an agreement between the State Oil Companies of Azerbaijan and Pakistan.