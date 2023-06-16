Foreign Ministers of Azerbaijan and Armenia to meet again in US

16 Jun. 14:20 (UTC+3 MSK)

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan announced talks between the heads of the Foreign Affairs Ministries of Azerbaijan and Armenia Jeyhun Bayramov and Ararat Mirzoyan.

Pashinyan said that the Foreign Ministers of the two states would meet again in Washington. Previously, they held talks in the American capital in early May.

According to the Armenian Prime Minister, the Foreign Ministers of Azerbaijan and Armenia plan to talk about the process of normalizing relations between Baku and Yerevan.

Let us remind you that a trilateral meeting of the Foreign Ministers of Russia, Azerbaijan and Armenia was held in Moscow on May 19. After the negotiations, the Russian Foreign Minister, Sergey Lavrov, said that that they managed to bring Baku and Yerevan closer to understanding.