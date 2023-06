16 Jun. 14:50 (UTC+3 MSK)

The Russian carrier will fly regularly between Sochi and Almaty from mid-July.

"Azimuth Airlines has opened the sale of air tickets to the city of republican significance in Kazakhstan - Almaty. <…> [Flights] will be start on July 13. They will be operated on Thursdays",

Sochi International Airport announced.

SSJ100 aircraft operates the route. It is capable of carrying up to 100 passengers.

Direct transportation will contribute to the development of tourism between Russia and Kazakhstan.