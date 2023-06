16 Jun. 15:35 (UTC+3 MSK)

Iran and Cuba have signed agreements on cooperation in several areas. The documents have been signed by the Presidents of the States Ebrahim Raisi and Miguel Diaz-Canel.

The leaders of the two countries signed agreements on cooperation in the political, legal, technological and customs fields.

Let us remind you that the head of the Islamic Republic went on a Latin American tour at the beginning of this week.