Azerbaijan and Pakistan sign Memorandum of Understanding on trade cooperation

17 Jun. 10:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Azerbaijan’s Minister of Economy Mikayil Jabbarov, Minister of Digital Development and Transport Rashad Nabiyev, Minister of Energy Parviz Shahbazov and the country’s ambassador to Pakistan Khazar Farhadov have met with the delegation led by Prime Minister of Pakistan Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif who is in Azerbaijan for an official visit.

The meeting saw discussions on the development of Azerbaijan-Pakistan partnership. Strengthening of ties between the two friendly and brotherly countries in an atmosphere of mutual trust as well as steady development of relationship in a variety of fields were stressed.

During the conversation, they shared their opinions on the opportunities the Azerbaijan-Pakistan partnership creates for diversification of bilateral relations as well as prospects for implementation of joint projects.

A Memorandum of Understanding on cooperation in the field of trade between the Ministry of Economy of Azerbaijan and Ministry of Commerce of Pakistan was signed as part of the meeting. The document envisages respective measures to be put in place to deepen trade relations between the two nations.