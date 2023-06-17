When Russia plan to start supplying gas to Uzbekistan?

17 Jun. 11:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Gazprom may start supplying gas to Uzbekistan through Kazakhstan in the Q4 of 2023, the holding said in a statement following the signing of an agreement with Uzbekistan at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF).

"The parties signed a contract for Russian gas deliveries to Uzbekistan, as well as a strategy for preparing Uzbekistan's gas transmission system for accepting and transporting Russian pipeline gas. The projected start date for Russian natural gas deliveries to Uzbekistan via Kazakhstani territory is the Q4 of 2023," the statement said.

The press service of the Ministry of Energy of Kazakhstan reported that Gazprom and Kazakhstan's QazaqGaz signed an agreement on the transportation of Russian natural gas to consumers in Uzbekistan. The parties also discussed cooperation on gas supplies, processing and transportation.