Iran and U.S. ‘close to finalizing’ prisoner swap deal

17 Jun. 12:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Iran and the United States are ironing out details for a prisoner swap deal, Oman’s foreign minister Sayyid Badr Albusaidi said.

“I can say they are close. This is probably a question of technicalities," the minister told Al-Monitor.

The top Omani diplomat said he senses seriousness on the part of Washington and Tehran as they are engaged in fresh efforts to revive the 2015 nuclear accord.

Iran seeks to release its frozen assets worth billions of dollars abroad. “They need to have a framework [and] a timeframe of how this should be orchestrated,” Albusaidi said. “I think they’re ironing those things out.”