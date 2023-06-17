Armenia to submit Rome Statute to parliament for ratification

17 Jun. 13:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

The Armenian government will soon submit the Rome Statute of the International Criminal Court to the National Assembly for ratification, according to Armenian Prime Minister's Office.

In March, Armenia’s Constitutional Court ruled that the country’s obligations under the Rome Statute comply with the Basic Law.

Russia warned Armenia against ratifying the Rome Statute following the “illegal” arrest warrant issued by it for Russian President Vladimir Putin, a Russian Foreign Ministry source told TASS.