Azerbaijan comes under intense fire from Armenia in three directions

The Azerbaijani Defense Ministry accused Armenia of shelling Azerbaijani territories once again on Saturday.

"Units of the Azerbaijani army in Gadabay, Kalbajar and Lachin districts have been intensively shelled from small arms of various calibers by units of the Armenian armed forces located at opposite positions from 10:45 (GMT +4) June 17," the statement reads.

According to the ministry, Azerbaijani Army is taking adequate response measures in all the mentioned areas.

The ministry also stressed that the operational situation is under the full control of the units of the Azerbaijani army.