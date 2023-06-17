Russian Ambassador summoned to Armenian Foreign Ministry

17 Jun. 14:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Russian Ambassador to Armenia Sergey Kopyrkin was summoned to the Armenian Foreign Ministry on June 16.

The Armenians, who committed a provocation recently by firing at the Lachin border checkpoint of Azerbaijan, expressed their sharp dissatisfaction with Russia.

"During the meeting held today at the Foreign Ministry with the Ambassador of Russia, Armenia's sharp dissatisfaction with this incident was expressed," the statement reads.

Moreover, the Armenian Foreign Ministry urged to take all necessary measures to clarify the circumstances of the incident.