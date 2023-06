17 Jun. 19:05 (UTC+3 MSK)

3.2-point tremors were recorded in the Caspian Sea. The epicenter of the tremors is on the depth of 10 km.

An earthquake occurred in the Caspian Sea, the Republican Seismic Center under the Academy of Sciences of Azerbaijan reports.

It is specified that the tremors were recorded at 16:40 Baku time (15:40 Moscow time).

The source of the 3.2-point earthquake lays at a depth of 10 km.