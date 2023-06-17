Heavy rains return to Stavropol Territory

17 Jun. 19:55 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Maria Novoselova / Vestnik Kavkaza

Heavy rains, thunderstorms, hail, and squalls will hit the Stavropol Territory. Local emergency situations are possible.

The Stavropol Hydrometeorological Center informs that heavy rains, thunderstorms, and hail are expected in the region. Also, a squall with the gusts up to 20-23 m/s will hit the Stavropol Territory.

In this regard, forecasters warn of a high probability of emergency situations and natural incidents on the local level.

Flooding of low-lying parts of the area, as well as power lines and highways, is possible. Interruptions in the operation of drainage-collector and storm systems, as well as public transportation, are not ruled out.