Flights to connect Dagestan with Iran, Belarus

17 Jun. 20:20 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Maria Novoselova / Vestnik Kavkaza

Dagestan plans launching flights to Minsk and Tehran. The possibility of launching flights to Volgograd and Yaroslavl is also being considered.

The head of Dagestan, Sergei Melikov, announced that the authorities of the republic are negotiating with representatives of Minsk and Tehran the possibility to establish direct flight connection.

In addition, it is planned to launch flights to Volgograd and Yaroslavl.

"The further expansion of the air route network is a priority for the socio-economic development of Dagestan, taking into account the existing tourism potential. Currently, new promising directions are being developed for domestic flights - Yaroslavl, Volgograd. For international flights - Minsk, Tehran,”

– Sergey Melikov said.

According to the reports, passenger traffic of the Makhachkala airport exceeded 500,000 people for the Q1 of the current year.