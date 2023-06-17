Grain deal has no chance, Kremlin says

17 Jun. 21:20 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Maria Novoselova / Vestnik Kavkaza

Press Secretary of the President of the Russian Federation Dmitry Peskov said that the grain agreement has no prospects for extension, since the part of the deal relating to Russia has not been completed.

“A deal implies work, the deal on the part of the contracting states or associations. Thus, the part of this work was done, and the second part, which concerned the Russian Federation, was never done, despite the fact that several times Russia showed goodwill, made concessions, extended the deal repeatedly,”

– Dmitry Peskov said.

The Kremlin spokesman stressed that at present, the Russian authorities see no reason to extend the grain deal.