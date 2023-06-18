Azerbaijani gymnasts win medals at international tournament in Cairo

18 Jun. 10:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

The Azerbaijani team in aerobic gymnastics won medals at the international tournament Pharaoh's Cup held in Cairo.

According to the press service of the Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation (AGF), gymnast Vladimir Dolmatov won the gold medal for the national team. Bronze medal was won by Medina Mustafayeva. It was specified that the gymnasts received medals for their performance in the individual program.

The "pre-juniors" also performed successfully. They made it to the final of the competition in the individual program.