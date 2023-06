18 Jun. 11:40 (UTC+3 MSK)

The European-Mediterranean Seismological Center reported on two earthquakes that shook Türkiye and Iran on June 17. Their magnitudes were 4.9 and 5.8.

Tremors in Türkiye were recorded 54 km northeast of Kahramanmaraş. Here, the magnitude was 4.9.

A little later, a 5.8-magnitude earthquake was recorded 99 km northwest of Iranian Tabriz. Its hypocenter was located at a depth of 5 thousand meters.