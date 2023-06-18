Head of Tatarstan visits Azerbaijan

18 Jun. 13:20 (UTC+3 MSK)

According to the republic's press service, the Head of Tatarstan Rustam Minnikhanov arrived in Azerbaijan the day before.

Purpose of the visit

Within the framework of the working visit, Minnikhanov will get acquainted with the activities of a number of economic regions of Azerbaijan. He also has a number of official meetings scheduled.

Trip to Zangilan

The day before, the head of Tatarstan got acquainted with the ongoing works in Zangilan. In particular, he visited the construction of the Zangilan mosque.

In addition to this, Rustam Minnikhanov met with Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev. Together with the Azerbaijani leader, he took part in the opening of the Auto Leasing Azerbaijan LLC. It was established with the participation of KAMAZ PJSC and the Ganja Automobile Plant.

Sunday program

On Sunday, June 18, the head of Tatarstan visited the Alley of Honor, where he paid tribute to the memory of the national leader of Azerbaijan Heydar Aliyev and laid a wreath at the monument. He also laid flowers on the grave of the life partner of the great leader, ophthalmologist, academician Zarifa Aliyeva and on the graves of prominent statesman Aziz Aliyev and famous doctor and scientist Tamerlan Aliyev.

In addition to this, Rustam Minnikhanov visited the Alley of Martyrs and commemorated the memory of those who gave their lives in the name of Azerbaijan's independence and territorial integrity. There he laid a wreath at the Eternal Flame monument.