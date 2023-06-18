Religious school for visually impaired opens in Grozny

18 Jun. 14:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

A religious school for the visually impaired, named after Magomed Dachaev, opened its doors in the Baysangurovskiy district of Grozny. More than six dozen people will be able to study in the madrasah at the same time.

According to Grozny Mayor Khas-Magomed Kadyrov, students will learn to read the Quran printed in Braille.

"The madrasah is equipped with the Quran books and other textbooks printed according to this system. In addition to this, the facility is equipped with tactile floor pointers and special wall signs for the visually impaired",



Khas-Magomed Kadyrov said.

The school is equipped with everything necessary for free movement and comfortable education of people with special needs. In particular, there are tactile floor and wall signs.