Azerbaijani wrestlers become European champions by defeating Armenian opponents

19 Jun. 9:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Azerbaijani wrestler Haji Karimov (55 kg) met with the Armenian Samvel Gevorgyan in the finals of the European Under-17 Wrestling Championship in Tirana, according to the Azerbaijan Wrestling Federation.

Karimov, who took the initiative from the very beginning of the fight, won with a full advantage (13:0) and became the European champion.

Another representative of Azerbaijan, Yusif Dursunov (110 kg), who started his performance from the 1/4 finals, defeated Yaraslav Kokhan from Belarus. The graduate of the Agstafa wrestling school won ahead of schedule in the semi-final of the Turk Ardu Guler (11:0) and reached the final of the European Championship for the second time. Dursunov's opponent in the final was Henrik Haykyan from Armenia. He defeated his opponent and retained the title of European champion.