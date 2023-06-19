Five Russians injured in traffic accident in Antalya

19 Jun. 10:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Five Russian tourists were injured in a traffic accident in Turkey’s Antalya when their bus rammed a truck, the TRT television channel said, citing police sources.

According to the television channel, the accident occurred on Saturday evening near the city of Manavgat. The bus with 33 tourists, including 25 Russians, was on its way to the airport when it rammed a truck near a filling station. The bus driver died instantly. Those injured were taken to a hospital, the rest - to be airport by another bus.

According to the Russian consulate general in Antalya, five Russian tourists were injured.