Emergency situation regime imposed in Vladikavkaz

19 Jun. 10:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

An emergency situation regime has been imposed in Vladikavkaz amid flooding provoked by torrential rains, the city’s administration said.

"An urgent meeting of the commission on emergency situations was held under the chairmanship of administration head Vyacheslav Mildzikhov. The commission had made a decision to impose an emergency situation regime from 6:00 p.m. local time," the statement on its Telegram channel reads.

Following heavy rains on Sunday, people are being evacuated from flooded houses. Fallen trees damaged electricity transmission lines in various districts of the city.