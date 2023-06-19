U.S. and China say their relations at the lowest point

19 Jun. 11:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

The United States and China have failed to overcome their most serious disagreements but were able to discuss them in a potentially constructive way and have agreed to continue talks, U.S. and Chinese officials said.

The China-U.S. relationship is at the lowest point since its establishment, Chinese Foreign Minister Qin Gang said at the meeting with U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken.

"The current state of relations “does not serve the fundamental interests of the two peoples or meet the shared expectations of the international community," the diplomat said.

The Chinese foreign ministry countered in its statement that “China hopes that the U.S. will adopt an objective and rational perception of China, work with China in the same direction, uphold the political foundation of China-U.S. relations, and handle unexpected and sporadic events in a calm, professional and rational manner.”

Blinken invites Qin Gang to U.S.

Blinken, in turn, invited Qin to the U.S. to continue discussions, and the spokesperson said the pair agreed to schedule a visit at a “mutually suitable time,” but no date was set.

According to the State Department, Blinken held candid, substantive, and constructive talks with the Chinese FM.

"The Secretary emphasized the importance of diplomacy and maintaining open channels of communication across the full range of issues to reduce the risk of misperception and miscalculation," the State Department said.

Blinken “made clear that the United States will always stand up for the interests and values of the American people and work with its allies and partners to advance our vision for a world that is free, open, and upholds the international rules-based order,” the State Department said.