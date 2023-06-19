Moscow: no alternative to peace between Azerbaijan and Armenia

19 Jun. 12:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

There is no alternative to peace between Azerbaijan and Armenia, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexey Overchuk said.

In an interview with TASS, he recalled that a meeting in the format of a trilateral working group of vice-premiers of Russia, Azerbaijan and Armenia was held in Moscow. As a result of which, a comprehensive document was formed. According to the document, the restoration of the Yeraskh-Horadiz railway will contribute to the opening of communications in the Caucasus.

"Neither party has questioned that the individual sections of this road will be under the jurisdiction of the country in whose territory they will be located. So Azerbaijani law will apply to this road in Azerbaijan and Armenian law in Armenia," Overchuk said.

According to him, it is hard to find examples in the world when the warring parties sat down at the negotiating table and started talking about the restoration of transport links almost immediately after the cessation of hostilities.

The deputy PM stressed that there is no alternative to peace between Azerbaijan and Armenia, and the best way to achieve peace is to open up the opportunity for people to interact peacefully.

"The Armenian leadership seeks to unblock the links as quickly as possible. There is a symmetrical concern in Azerbaijan, which is also trying to get a direct and convenient transport connection between the western parts of the country and Nakhichevan as soon as possible," Overchuk said.

The deputy PM added that the railroad will go further to Iran and Turkey, which will make it one of the most important transport routes in Eurasia.