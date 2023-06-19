Baku starts fight against crime and terrorism on border with Russia

19 Jun. 16:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Complex operational search and preventive measures are being carried out under the conditional name of "Border Shield" on the territory of the border districts of Azerbaijan with Russia.

The operations are carried out in accordance with the mutual agreement reached between the ministers of internal affairs of Azerbaijan and Russia.

The main goal of the operations will be to identify and neutralize transnational organized criminal groups and members of terrorist organizations, to identify and disrupt the channels financial and material supply of funds for sale of weapons, explosives and devices, drugs, and others.

In connection with the ongoing operations, police posts were established in the relevant places in the Guba, Gusar, Khachmaz, Balakan, Zagatala, Gakh, Shaki, Oghuz and Gabala districts.

The search and preventive operations will last until June 25.