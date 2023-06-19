Mass grave of Azerbaijani civilians discovered in Aghdam district

19 Jun. 16:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

A mass grave of Azerbaijani civilians has been discovered in Sarijali village on the territory of Azerbaijan's Aghdam district.

The persons whose bodies were found were supposedly killed by Armenian armed forces in 1992.

Deputy Head of the Working Group of the State Commission on Prisoners of War, Hostages and Missing Persons of Azerbaijan Eldar Samadov said that the remains of over 400 Azerbaijanis killed by Armenian armed forces have been discovered since the signing of the trilateral statement between Azerbaijan, Russia and Armenia in 2020 to date.

He noted that the mass grave is yet another fact of the crime committed by Armenia.

According to Samadov, work on discovery of remains of Azerbaijanis in the liberated territories is ongoing.

Azerbaijan's Prosecutor General's Office said that investigation is underway in connection with a mass grave.