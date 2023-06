19 Jun. 17:25 (UTC+3 MSK)

Intensive Russian language courses have been opened in Amman. The courses are conducted in the Literary Cafe format. They were launched by the rector of the North Caucasian Federal University.

The purpose of the courses is to popularize Russian in the Middle East region. They are aimed at those who do not speak Russian, and those who have initial experience.

The university will also launch master classes designed for both adults and children.