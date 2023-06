19 Jun. 18:50 (UTC+3 MSK)

The Disaster and Emergency Management Authority reported an earthquake in the Turkish province of Erzurum.

The magnitude of the tremors was 4.3. They were registered at 14:13 (local time coincides with Moscow) in the Aşkale area.

The authority said that the earthquake's hypocenter was located at a depth of 12.52 km.

Earlier tremors were felt in the province of Adana. There, the magnitude was 4.0.