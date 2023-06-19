Bangladesh applies to join BRICS

19 Jun. 19:40 (UTC+3 MSK)

Bangladesh has formally applied for the BRICS membership.

The office of Bangladeshi Prime Minister Hasina informed that the country had applied to join the association.

"Bangladesh formally applied to join the BRICS last week. Negotiations are underway, we hope to get an answer soon",



the Prime Minister's office said.

Bangladesh applied after a meeting between Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and South African President Cyril Ramaphosa last week. At the moment, the country is part of the "BRICS friends".

Most likely, the BRICS' enlargement will be discussed at the summit in South Africa in August.

Today, the association includes Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa. Several countries want to join the BRICS. Besides Bangladesh, these countries include Egypt, Iran, Argentina. There are also reports that Türkiye, Indonesia and Saudi Arabia are interested in the organization too. According to Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov, about 20 world countries want to join the BRICS.